Pitso Mosimane urges Lyle Foster to use his Bafana Bafana chance - 'He must show us what he has'

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South Africa's head coach has opened the door for the striker to reclaim his spot in the national team following his recent move to the United States. While the former Burnley forward is back in the fold, Mosimane has warned that his previous heroics will not be enough to guarantee a starting role.

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Maintaining confidentiality and building player trust

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has emphasized the importance of psychological stability and mutual respect as he reintegrates Lyle Foster into the Bafana Bafana setup. The striker, who recently embarked on a new chapter in his career in the United States, remains a key figure in the national team's plans, but Mosimane is keeping the specifics of their interactions behind closed doors to foster a healthy environment. The veteran coach believes that the private bond between a manager and his squad is vital for success at the highest level of international football.

“We have private conversations that I can’t share because I need to protect myself and the player. That space is sacred. We need to build trust and confidence between me and the players,” Mosimane explained to Eyewitness News. By shielding the details of their discussions, the coach hopes to provide Foster with the necessary support to regain his best form without the added pressure of public scrutiny. This approach highlights Mosimane's man-management style, which prioritizes the player's mental well-being alongside their tactical output on the pitch.

Foster’s journey back to the national team comes after a period of transition, and Mosimane is keenly aware of the work required for the forward to reach his previous heights. While the striker is getting minutes at his new club, the coach noted that he is still in the process of building up his match fitness. “I believe he’s playing now, a few minutes, okay, not all 90 minutes, but it’s a very good start. He’s starting and all that. Honestly, he still has a lot of work to catch up to be where he was at his peak when he went to the UK,” the Bafana boss added.

Earning a spot through current performance

Despite Foster's significant contributions during the successful World Cup qualification campaign, Mosimane has made it clear that reputation alone will not secure a place in his starting XI. The head coach is a firm believer in meritocracy, insisting that every player, regardless of their status or past achievements, must prove their worth in the present. This stance serves as a motivational tool for the entire squad, ensuring that no one becomes complacent despite their previous service to the South African national side.

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“He’s a very good striker. I don’t think we can forget the goals he scored for us to qualify for the World Cup. He’s a top player,” Mosimane admitted, before adding a caveat about the nature of the sport. “Football is yesterday’s price, not today’s price. It’s about giving him a chance and an opportunity to be part of the national team. It’s not up to me, it’s up to him. It’s all in him now.” The message is clear: the opportunity is there for Foster to take, provided he can demonstrate the quality and fitness required for the international stage.

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Selection for Bafana Bafana will continue to be dictated by a combination of physical readiness and technical contribution. Mosimane is adamant that the level of competition within the squad must remain high to push the team forward. “We don’t bring you back just because you were part of that. We still have to check if you’re playing, the level at which you are playing and the contribution you are making for your team,” he stated.

The mental demands of international football

As Bafana Bafana look toward future challenges, Mosimane has pointed to the mental fortitude required to succeed at the international level.

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“It’s not that we’re paving the way for names or surnames. I have to be honest and give the boys a fair chance to play and make them aware that if you work hard, you will keep the jersey,” Mosimane remarked.

“When you have the jersey, keep it. Don’t give it to somebody else,” he warned, highlighting the competitive nature of the current South African squad depth.

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Ultimately, the responsibility for Foster's international future lies with the player himself. Mosimane concluded by stressing that respect for teammates and the desire to represent the country are non-negotiable traits. “At this level, it’s more mental than talent. You have to have the mentality to be here, and you have to want to wear the jersey. You have to respect people who are playing well at that time in your position. When you are not around, you must have the respect that you would have felt when you were playing well and somebody else came in. It’s good to give Lyle a chance. But he must show us what he has.”