Pitso Mosimane urged to turn Bafana Bafana's pool of world class centre backs into 'leaders and warriors' like Lucas Radebe

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Former St. Louis City SC manager Bradley Carnell believes the centre back talent available to Pitso Mosimane is undeniable, but the challenge lies in instilling the legendary grit associated with past South African greats.

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The quest for leadership in the Bafana backline

South African football stands at a fascinating crossroads as Pitso Mosimane attempts to solidify the national team's defensive foundations ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The talent pool available to the Bafana Bafana head coach is arguably at its deepest in years, featuring a host of young defenders excelling across major global leagues. However, Bradley Carnell has warned that technical proficiency alone will not be enough to restore the glory days of the national team. The former Bafana defender believes Mosimane must focus on the intangible qualities that defined the country's most successful eras.

Carnell, who enjoyed a distinguished career in the Bundesliga and more recently in Major League Soccer management, suggests that the current crop lacks the specific steel and presence of legendary figures like Lucas Radebe. While the modern defender is expected to be comfortable on the ball and tactically flexible, Carnell argues that the "warrior" mentality is what separates good teams from great ones. The challenge for Mosimane is to take these refined, modern assets and sharpen them into the kind of uncompromising leaders who can command a penalty area under the highest levels of international pressure.

Speaking on the wealth of options now available at the heart of the defence, Carnell reflected on the standard set by previous generations. "I think having three or more centre-backs is a blessing for South Africa. I mean, you think of the days of Lucas Radebe, playing with Rhoo, that was fantastic. To play next to Lucas, just his leadership. That’s where all of those players can grow - their leadership. They have shown they have a really good skill set and the tools, but can they become leaders and warriors? Pitso must help them grow," he told FARPost.

A global assembly of defensive talent

The names currently vying for a spot in Mosimane’s starting eleven highlight how far South African scouting and player development have progressed. Mbekezeli Mbokazi stands as a cornerstone of this new movement, returning to the fold after an injury layoff.

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Among the most exciting prospects is Aden McCarthy, whose stock rose exponentially after he netted a goal in the UEFA Champions League against Borussia Dortmund. The former Kaizer Chiefs academy product has transitioned seamlessly to life with Sabah FK in Azerbaijan, earning his first senior call-up as a result of his consistent performances.

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Adding further depth to this group is Ime Okon, who continues to develop his craft in Germany with Hannover 96. Despite his club’s mid-table position in the 2. Bundesliga, Okon’s individual growth has not gone unnoticed by Carnell or Mosimane.

Building a legacy for the 2027 AFCON

Mosimane’s provisional squad also includes domestic stalwarts like Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane and Orlando Pirates’ Lebone Seema, alongside the experienced Nkosinathi Sibisi. This mix of youthful exuberance and local knowledge provides the coach with multiple tactical avenues.

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Discussing the progress of the German-based Okon and the general state of the defensive pool, Carnell noted the importance of the coach's role in this development phase. "I think Ime is also on a really good pathway in Germany. It’s a good problem to have, to have three or four good centre-backs. Who knows, maybe there’s a change in form, but getting the best out of each player is a journey that Pitso has to go on, and I’m sure it’s an exciting one because working with good players is always good for any coach," the former defender explained during the interview.

Ultimately, the success of this generation will be measured by their ability to perform when the stakes are highest. Carnell concluded by emphasizing that personal glory must always take a backseat to the collective goals of the nation. "When you’re working for the national team, you’re giving everything for the country. Whoever gets the number to play has to do it with pride. As I said, it’s a good problem to have, and I think it’s exciting for the future, for the next few years for the national team." With the AFCON qualifiers looming, all eyes will be on Mosimane to see if he can forge these talented individuals into a legendary defensive wall.