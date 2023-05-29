How Pitso Mosimane transformed Mamelodi Sundowns with 'his iron hand' - Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has explained how Pitso Mosimane managed to revolutionise the Brazilians when he took over a decade ago.

Mosimane joined Sundowns in 2012

He began what became their most successful era

Onyango sheds light on ex-coach's influence

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane joined Masandawana in December 2012 and turned them into one of the most feared sides in Africa. During his eight-year stint at Chloorkop, the major trophies Sundowns won were five Premier Soccer League titles and the Caf Champions League title.

Onyango was also part of Mosimane’s successful group and he explains how his former coach transformed the Brazilians.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think that turning point was the fact that Pitso installed the iron heart in the team. No one would play without working hard and you had to earn your place in the team,” Onyango told iDiski Times.

“They were not looking at faces, how much you’re earning and what kind of a car you are driving or who you are. It was all about hard work and fighting for the team because the quality was too much at Sundowns.

“There was also the likes of Elias Pelembe, the Cheeseboy Mokoenas, the Punch Masenamelas. If you are not a team and someone has to use his iron hand to make sure that the team performs, that’s the only way we could get results.

“Otherwise everyone would play for himself and become selfish. Pitso made sure that everyone earned their place in the starting line-up”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After leaving Sundowns in October 2020, Mosimane continued his success when he joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly. He claimed two more Champions League titles in Cairo and led Al Ahly to two bronze medals at the Fifa World Club Cup.

To further prove his mettle and justify Onyango’s words, the former Bafana Bafana coach most recently guided Saudi side Al Ahli back to the Pro League after spending a season in Division 1.

He is now being linked with a big move to clubs like Raja Casablanca, Esperance and Zamalek, while some fans say he deserves to coach in the Premier League or the Nigeria national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Mosimane winds up the season in Saudi Arabia on Monday as his Al Ahli visit Al Hazm.