Pitso Mosimane might be a free agent by next week, but Zamalek's president Mortada Mansour insists the club have not approached him.

Mosimane expected to leave Al Ahli

Tactician linked with Zamalek among other teams

Mansour comments on the rumour

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane's future at Al Ahli is not guaranteed despite helping them get promoted to the Saudi Pro League.

The celebrated South African coach has been linked with a move to several big teams across the continent, including Zamalek.

The Egyptian outfit have not had a good campaign with their coach Juan Carlos Osorio. The Royal Club are placed fourth on the table in the Egyptian Premier League and might miss out on the 2023/24 Caf Champions League.

The team missed out on the Super Cup as well, putting Osorio's job at risk. However, Mansour insists nothing has been discussed regarding the appointment of either Hossam Hassan or Mosimane.

WHAT HE SAID: "Juan Carlos Osorio will remain in his position. There is no truth to the rumors about the negotiations with Hossam Hassan or Pitso Mosimane," Mansour said as quoted by Kingfut.

"The technical committee does not have the right to speak with anyone without referring to the board of directors."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: A couple of days ago, Mosimane helped Al Ahli win the second-tier title, but the club's president Walid Moaz hinted they are already planning for life without the South African.

Mosimane himself hinted at Al Ahli's departure with a cryptic transfer message on a crowning day.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane is concentrating on the final league match against Al-Hazem before starting to focus on the next assignment.