Pitso Mosimane to be surpassed by Mokwena as Mamelodi Sundowns’ greatest coach? Feutmba has his say

Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Roger Feutmba has shared his thoughts on Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena’s coaching exploits.

Mokwena was appointed Downs coach in October 2022

He has often been compared with Mosimane

Feutmba has his say about Mokwena and Pitso

WHAT HAPPENED? Mokwena was appointed as Sundowns head coach on October 2022, to end the co-coaching set-up between him and Manqoba Mngqithi that had existed since 2020 following Pitso Mosimane’s departure.

Sundowns continued to enjoy success after Mosimane left but with Mokwena in charge, comparisons between him and Mosimane are inevitable. Feutmba is convinced the youthful Mokwena can become Masandawana's "greatest coach," which is some recognition currently belonging to Mosimane.

WHAT FEUTMBA SAID: "As a top coach yes, he is a top coach already," Feutmba told KickOff.

"Even though he is still very young, it's a lot what he has achieved. Even when Pitso [Mosimane] was there, the contribution was very good. He is doing very well as a head coach, and he will still improve a lot. He is going very far when it comes to coaching.

"Remember, he's been in the set-up for a while now, and today he is the head coach. I'm very satisfied with what he is doing, we need to applaud him. Even if you have great players, you still need to control them, it's very difficult to control and manage great players.

"It's very important to stick to a philosophy and identity for a coach. Sundowns know who they are. I'm very pleased with what is happening there. I don't want to compare Mokwena with Pitso, we just need to appreciate what both of them did for this club.

"He will be Sundowns' greatest coach. I see Rulani coaching Bafana Bafana in the future too. He will gain massive experience, the kind of football he is implementing, that's a South African style of football. He loves what he is doing, that's his biggest plus."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As Sundowns coach, Mosimane won five Premier Soccer League titles, two Nedbank Cups, as many Telkom Knockout titles, the Caf Super League and the 2016 Caf Champions League.

Mokwena has just guided the Brazilians to his first PSL title and that is his first piece of silverware at the helm of Sundowns. The 36-year-old coach is on course to help Sundowns clinch the Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOKWENA? It's still a long way for Mokwena to go before the season ends.

He will guide Sundowns in their last seven league games as well as the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

Sundowns have also reached the Caf Champions League last-eight and have more demanding fixtures waiting for them.