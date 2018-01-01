Pitso Mosimane: There’s a possibility that Sundowns could be in the same group with Orlando Pirates

With Caf Champions League group stage football on the horizon, the Students are favourites for the league title, according to the Masandawana coach

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane is relishing the opportunity of seeing two of South African football’s giants compete in the group stage of Caf Champions League.

Masandawana recently booked their place in the group stage of the continental showpiece for the fourth consecutive year, but this time around they will be joined by Orlando Pirates, who arguably set the bar for Premier Soccer League (PSL) sides on the continent.

“This is what we need,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“Look at the North Africans: they always have two teams in the group stage, sometimes in the same group,” he added.

“I think that it’s possible that we could be in the same group as Pirates,” he said.

“I don’t think that we will be in the same pot. We’ll probably be in Pot B, and they can’t be ahead of us in terms of points,” the 54-year-old continued.

“They can’t be in the same pot as us, so if we aren’t in the same pot, there’s a possibility that we could be in the same group,” he explained.

The draw for the group stage is set for December 28.

Meanwhile, Sundowns ended the year in fifth position on the PSL log, extending their unbeaten run to 25 league games.

However, Mosimane believes that with six additional games set to be added to an already congested schedule, this makes log leaders Bidvest Wits favourites in the race for the title.

“It’s going to be tough because we’ve now added six games into our programmes,” Mosimane said.

“And you have to travel. That’s why I always tip Wits to be at the forefront of the league race, because they are a well-rested team,” he concluded.