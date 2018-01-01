Pitso Mosimane: Sundowns need to reinforce their striking department

Masandawana have struggled in front of goal this season, and Mosimane admits that they need to rope in another striker to help the New Zealander out

Mamelodi Sundowns are looking to bolster their squad, according to their head coach Pitso Mosimane.

This was revealed after Sundowns played out to a goalless draw with Baroka FC on Tuesday.

It was the Tshwane giant’s seventh draw of the season, and they find themselves in third position on the league standings.

But while Sundowns may be slowly keeping up the chase on log leader’s Orlando Pirates, they still appear to lack considerable firepower upfront, especially after Khama Billiat and Percy Tau departed at the beginning of the season.

In addition, Sibusiso Vilakazi has been out injured, leaving Jeremy Brockie to withstand the burden of expectations.

Brockie though, has only recently found his scoring boots and is yet to hit the heights that saw him rise to stardom at SuperSport United.

Nonetheless, Sundowns’ 54-year-old mentor has suggested that club are keen on roping in another striker.

"JB [Brockie] fought hard. He played well for us to be honest,” Mosimane told the media.

"But he was left alone there. That's an area we need to reinforce, an additional striker," he added.

Sundowns have managed just 14 goals in 12 games this season.

In the absence of Vilakazi, Mosimane has often used the likes of Gaston Sirino and Lebohang Maboe as second strikers and they have both stepped up to the plate, netting three goals apiece in the league.

However, with the January transfer window on the horizon, Mosimane is likely to use the opportunity to bring in reinforcements as he not only looks to defend their PSL title but also eyes a good run in the Caf Champions League.