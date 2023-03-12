Pitso Mosimane suffers second defeat at Al Ahli after home setback against Al Riyadh

Pitso Mosimane suffered his second defeat as Al Ahli coach following a 2-0 loss to Al Riyadh on Sunday.

Pitso lost his second match in Saudi

Al Ahli were beaten by Al Riyadh

Jeddah giants still top of the table

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian Muralha gave Al Riyadh a 1-0 lead after just six minutes before Nawaf Al Habashi extended the advantage seven minutes after the break and the capital side held on to claim the three points.

Defeat ended Al Ahli’s five-match winning run which had seen them storm to the top of the table in the Saudi second division.

It is the second loss for Mosimane since he took over in September, having suffered his first defeat on February 2, following a 4-1 thrashing at home to Al Akhdoud.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach has built the foundation of his success on a solid defence and Sunday’s match was just the third time that his side have let in two or more goals in his 20 games in charge.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Defeat does not, however, change things on the table as Al Ahli still lead with 52 points, two ahead of second-placed Al-Hazem and four more than Al Riyadh, as they stay on course to securing promotion to the top flight.

Jingles signed a one-year deal with a return to the Saudi Pro League the main goal and after promising to recreate history with the Jeddah-based side, he looks set to achieve that plus much more.

WHAT’S NEXT? Al Ahli are at home to sixth-placed Al-Faisaly next Saturday, and they look like the perfect candidate for Mosimane’s men having not won any of their last six matches.