Pitso Mosimane: South African players don’t know their worth

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane said South African footballers have settled for less due to lack of information on just how much they can earn beyond the borders, which in turn affects the performance of Bafana Bafana.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach feels the national team can benefit a lot from having many players who feature in top leagues around the world but that will only happen if they are willing to get out of their comfort zones.

Jingles left South Africa in 2020 to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, winning back-to-back Caf Champions League titles, before he quit last year to sign for Saudi second division side Al Ahli, and says the adventure opened his eyes on the opportunities that exist outside, for both players and coaches.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “When it comes to our football, there’s a lot that needs to change and also players must get the education of what is happening outside and what is happening here at home,” Mosimane said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

“Some of the things I know and see, and I can’t say a lot because it’s controversial and I will be in trouble with the football people you know. So South African players don’t know how good they are and they don’t know what they are worth.

“They are worth more, even coaches, and maybe I speak from a different position now because I also didn’t know… that a South African coach can contribute outside and be remunerated for the value of what you do.

“Sometimes I was told no, no, you can’t earn this money, there’s no money like this for you, there’s money! Hawu, are you asking for more? Then I found people who said; ‘no we’ll give you more than that.’

“So, it’s an eye opener and the players don’t know, if the players know that they can earn more and play in better competitions which will be good for Bafana Bafana also, it’s important, but South African players don’t know they can earn more and be millionaires.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa has over 50 players in Europe and beyond but just a handful make it to Bafana Bafana as witnessed currently where Percy Tau, Lyle Foster, Siyanda Xulu, Luke Le Roux, Sphephelo Sithole, Mihlali Mayambela and Bongokuhle Hlongwane are the foreign-based players in camp.

Tau, Foster, Xulu, Le Roux and Hlongwane made it to the starting XI for Friday’s 2023 Afcon qualifier against Liberia but five-time PSL winner Mosimane feels they should be more.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mosimane’s Al Ahli are top of the table and he can further enhance his reputation if he manages to take them back to the top flight, and perhaps inspire more South African players and coaches to try their lack abroad.