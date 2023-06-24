Pitso Mosimane urges South African coaches to take up jobs outside PSL - 'Get there, get that feeling'

Former Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane has insisted on more South African coaches getting jobs abroad.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane is one of the few South Africans in charge of teams abroad. The 58-year-old was recently appointed coach of Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli.

Since dumping Sundowns in 2020, Mosimane has preferred jobs abroad and his first outside South Africa was with Egyptian giants Al Ahly. Now at Al Wahda where he could sign PSL players, the Caf Champions League-winning tactician roped in Maahier Davids as his assistant coach in a backroom staff dominated by South Africans.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I thought I've seen big crowds in Al Ahly, Cairo whatever, [but] 60 000 people on Yanga day, three days after, it's Simba day- full stadium, 60 000 people," Mosimane said as per KickOff.

"Look at the celebrations, the [Championship] trophy parade of Yanga. It's unbelievable. That's where I think some of our coaches in South Africa need to be.

"Get there, get that feeling, get the rush get goosebumps. That's where you must be. When you are a coach you must do that as a football coach, It's very important.

"Yes, home is where we hone our skills, that's where they make us better, they sharpen our swords and thanks to South African football for giving me that and Mamelodi Sundowns for giving me that big opportunity.

"But I also said I want to take this team back to international football. Sundowns were seven or six years out of international football. Al Ahly had not won the Champions League for seven or six years, we brought Al Ahly to intentional football same as Al Wahda, so we move."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South African coaches are slowly making inroads overseas. Benni McCarthy is arguably the most prominent after landing a role as part of Erik ten Hag's backroom staff at Premier League giants Manchester United.

Ex-Orlando Pirates trainer Roger de Sa is Carlos Queiroz's assistant coach in the Qatar national team and was in the same role with Egypt and Iran.

Bradley Carnell is the head coach of St Louis City FC in Major League Soccer while Steven Pienaar is a development coach at Ajax Amsterdam.

Fadlu Davids is reportedly close to joining Raja Casablanca as assistant to Josef Zinnbauer, having previously worked in Russia in the same capacity.

Former Bafana Bafana midfielder Masilo Modubi is in charge of KESK Leopoldsburg in the Belgian third-tier.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The former Sundowns coach is about to start his new job at Emirati side Al Wahda and they will go for pre-season camp in Serbia in early July before returning to kick-off the season with the Arab Club Champions Cup.