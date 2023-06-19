Pitso Mosimane shares transfer advice with Al Ahly's Percy Tau - 'Don’t get to Europe and not play'

Al Wahda coach Pitso Mosimane has told Al Ahly forward Percy Tau he should consider moving back to Europe but only if he is guaranteed playing time.

Tau dumped Brighton for Al Ahly

It was Mosimane who signed him in Egypt

Now Mosimane urges Tau to go back to Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? An injury-free Tau has been enjoying some scintillating form for both club and country. That has sparked rumours that he is a wanted man in Europe and the Middle East.

Mosimane brought the 29-year-old to Al Ahly in 2021 amid criticism that the attacker was taking steps back in his career by dumping Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion for a career back in Africa.

This was after the ex-Mamelodi Sunow star had also played Uefa Champions League football while on loan at Club Brugge and had another loan stint at Belgian giants Anderlecht.

Mosimane, a staunch admirer of Tau, insists joining Al Ahly was the right move for the player but advises him to return to Europe only if his playing opportunities are bright.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Percy moved to Europe earlier and it’s not for me to say what happened," said Mosimane as per Soccer Laduma. "He did well in the Belgian first division and that put him in the Belgian Pro League and the Premier League, which in my opinion is the best in the world.

“He moved to the Premier League and struggled there and by the way, Percy was not playing and by the time he came to Al Ahly, he was 28. So, would you want to stay with a team and not play football? If you can be paid the same or even better and you have the chance to play in the [Fifa Club] World Cup and the [Caf] Champions League, you playing for the best team in the continent – where would you want to be?

“He has done exceptionally well even though he was stopped to show his talent by injuries. By the time I was at Al Ahly with Percy, he had a lot of injuries even Hugo Broos was complaining.

“He got a break from injuries, and he started to play well and gain confidence. If Percy plays at the level that he is, and I think he can do better, so probably if there is an opportunity for him to get to Europe – why not? Don’t get to Europe and don’t play. You are 29 now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After becoming a key player in Al Ahly's successful Champions League campaign, it is highly unlikely that the Cairo giants want to lose Tau.

Already, there have been rumours about the forward possibly leaving Al Alhy during the upcoming player transfer window. Some rumours of a Premier League return suggest that Burnley manager Vincent Kompany is keen on the South African after the two previously worked together at Anderlecht.

Other reports say the Bafana Bafana star is wanted by Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia while Eredivisie side FC Utrecht are also said to be interested in Tau's signature.

STORY IN TWO PICTURES:

BackpagePix

Backpage

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The Bafana attacker returns to Al Ahly to complete the 2022/23 Egyptian Premier League campaign, which is still ongoing.