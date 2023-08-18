Pitso Mosimane sets trophy target and gives Pep Guardiola shoutout but Al-Wahda fall to Al Bataeh

Pitso Mosimane's Al Wahda lost 2-1 to Al Bataeh on Friday in the UAE Pro League to extend their winless run to three matches across all competitions.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Cameroon striker Anatole Abang thrust Al Bataeh ahead just six minutes into the match, Joao Pedro hit back for Al Wahda on 19 minutes to level matters.

But Alvaro de Oliveira grabbed Al Bataeh's winner with five minutes to go to condemn and Pitso Mosimane's side to another winless outing.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “I have won many championships with big clubs like Egypt’s Al Ahly, South Africa’s Sundowns, and Saudi’s Al-Ahli Jeddah. I always aspire to win titles," said Mosimane as per Kingfut.

“I come from a culture and mindset that seeks titles. I am positive and optimistic about our ability to win one or two titles with Al-Wahda. It would be great to win the league because it’s a priority.

“Al-Wahda has a good team, but it’s important that we have the desire and fight. Championships don’t come easily; they come through struggle, overcoming difficulties, and challenges," he continued.

“I won championships with the teams I coached before, so why not win championships with Al-Wahda?

“I am humble. A coach doesn’t win championships alone because he is a good coach, but because he has a comprehensive system and good players. Guardiola doesn’t win with Manchester City alone, but because he has [Erling] Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

“My philosophy of winning cannot be achieved by myself. It’s up to the players to have the same desire. I have already spoken with them, and the team will face challenges and difficulties throughout the season.

“The league is tough, and the champion is the one who rises after feeling the pains. We are not alone in desiring the title. Al-Ain, Shabab Al-Ahli, Al-Jazira, and Sharjah will compete strongly. “Motivation is of utmost importance, and the champion is the one who rises after feeling the pains.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane's tenure as Al Wahda coach has started on a slow note for a coach known for winning trophies wherever he goes.

On August 3, the Kagiso-born tactician led the Emirati club to a 1-0 defeat by Raja Casablanca in the Arab Club Champions Cup. The Moroccan giants were under former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer.

In his second match, Al Wahda drew 0-0 with Al Shabab and that leaves Mosimane hard-pressed to lead his side to victory.

It is an unusual situation for Mosimane to go three straight matches without registering a win.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The former Sundowns coach will now prepare to lead his side to Al Jazira next Friday as he seeks for a first win with the Emirati side.