Pitso Mosimane set for shock exit at Al-Ahli as the club looks elsewhere for a manager to take them into the Saudi Pro League

Pitso Mosimane's job at Al Ahli is under threat as the club chairman is understood to be on the hunt for a new head coach

Mosimane facing exit at Al Ahli

Juventus coach approached to be Mosimane's successor

"Jingles" is on course for Saudi Division One title.

WHAT HAPPENED: Pitso Mosimane has already guided Saudi Arabian heavyweights Al Ahli Saudi FC back into the Saudi Pro League, but word coming from that region is that "Jingles" may be without a job come the end of the season.

According to reports in Saudi Arabia, Mosimane only signed a one-year contract and it is understood that Al Ahli president, Walid Moaz, has been casting around for a new coach for some time.

But our colleagues at GOAL Arabia have a reliable source within the club who claims that Mosimane's exit is already a done deal and Al Ahil have already signed an agreement with Romanian Razvan Lucescu, the former Al Hilal coach, to lead the team into the top-flight next season.

WHAT ELSE WAS SAID: iDiski Times are reporting that Juventus head coach, Massimiliano Allegri, the current Juventus coach, was approached as a potential replacement for Mosimane.

"What I know of, the lawyer of Allegri was contacted by the club, Ahli and trying to bring Allegri to Saudi Arabia and Al Nassr are also interested in him," a source told iDiski Times.

"But it’s not certain Ahli will look for a new coach, they did speak to Vladimir Petković too but we don’t know… really this club is so unpredictable.

"They can at the last minute say we will keep Mosimane and in the next hour they will say we’re taking a European coach, it’s bizarre what’s happening, but it is what it is you know."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The three-time Caf Champions League winning coach has already secured promotion to the premium division, and is now looking to consolidate a top spot finish with just three games remaining in the season.

On Thursday, Mosimane had a conversation with Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000. However, when questioned about his future, he referred the inquiry to his agent and wife, Moira Tlhagale, who chose to remain ambiguous.

“I think South Africa knows that normally we wake up and then there is an action, so let’s not spoil the surprise. Let’s leave it at that, we’re still cooking some stuff,” she told Mosia.

"Let’s just leave it at that, we’ll announce," she added.

WHAT'S NEXT: Next Wednesday, Mosimane's table-topping side will face Al-Shoalah, who are already relegated from the Pro League.