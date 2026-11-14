Pitso Mosimane's blunt take on Bafana Bafana's 'pretty football' after Kenya draw leaves AFCON qualification hanging by a thread

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South Africa's head coach did not hold back after his side surrendered a lead to draw 2-2 with Kenya on Friday. Despite dominating possession for long spells, the hosts failed to kill off the game and missed the opportunity to cement their lead at the top of Group D.

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Tactical dominance fails to yield maximum points

Bafana Bafana entered Friday's 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena with significant momentum following back-to-back victories. The qualifying campaign had started brightly with a 2-1 win over Guinea and a convincing 5-0 demolition of Eritrea, but the Harambee Stars proved a far more stubborn obstacle. Despite South Africa controlling the tempo and possession throughout the contest, they were unable to convert their territorial advantage into a third consecutive competitive win under Pitso Mosimane.

The draw felt like a defeat for the home supporters, as South Africa let a 2-1 lead slip away in the closing stages. While the hosts showcased the fluid, attractive style of play that Mosimane has championed, their inability to find a clinical edge in the final third left the door open for an equaliser. Kenya’s late strike ensured a share of the spoils, leaving the South African technical team frustrated by the team's failure to manage the game effectively when in a winning position.

Mosimane demands efficiency over aesthetics

In the aftermath of the stalemate, Mosimane was visibly frustrated with the narrative surrounding his team's style of play. He was quick to point out that controlling the ball is a hollow achievement if it does not lead to results on the scoreboard. Speaking to the media at the post-match press conference, the former Mamelodi Sundowns boss delivered a reality check to his squad, insisting that they must learn to be more ruthless in front of goal regardless of how well they circulate the ball.

“That’s football for you; two goals were not enough. Playing good football is not enough; pretty football is not all about that,” Mosimane said. The veteran coach made it clear that he prioritises tactical efficiency over mere aesthetics, especially in the high-stakes environment of continental qualification where every point is vital. He emphasized that the performance served as a harsh wake-up call for a group of players that had perhaps become too comfortable after their recent winning streak.

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The coach continued his evaluation by highlighting the disconnect between dominance and victory. “You need to take the chances, and ball possession doesn’t win games. So that’s the reality, that’s what you see, that’s the lessons we get from here,” he added.

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Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA

The rocky road to AFCON qualification

The two points dropped at home have tightened the situation in Group D, with South Africa now holding only a one-point lead over second-placed Guinea. While they remain in the driver's seat, the margin for error has diminished significantly. Mosimane acknowledged that the path to the tournament might be more difficult than initially anticipated following their rampant start. He challenged his players to show more grit and character as the pressure mounts in the upcoming fixtures.

“But I think we want to qualify the hard way. I think we want it the hard way. But for me, it’s to stay where we are on the log and finish where we are on the log,” Mosimane explained.

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Looking ahead, the focus will be on maintaining their position at the summit of the standings. Mosimane concluded his assessment with a message of defiance regarding his squad selection and defensive unit. “So, it’s still in our hands, but it’s sad. It’s bitter, but it’s part of the game. Now we can see the character we have in the team. Can we fight? Can we stay where we are? Because we have worked hard to be where we are, and with the centre-backs you might not like. But we are where we are.”