Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahli have all but secured promotion to Saudi Pro League after defeating Hajer on Wednesday night.

WHAT HAPPENED: Al Ahli collected a 2-1 win against Hajer to move back to the top of the table in Saudi Arabia's second-tier league.

Mosimane's team needed just five minutes to get their first goal courtesy of Hassan Al-Ahli.

However, 10 minutes after the half-time break, Jean-Marc Makusu equalised after capitalising on a slow restart by Al Ahli.

The match seemed destined to end in a draw, but Ryad Boudebouz had other ideas. In the seventh minute of added time, he managed to beat the goalkeeper to hand his team maximum points.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Al Ahli are now confident of playing in the Saudi Pro League, where they will rub shoulders with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr next season.

Mosimane's side have 65 points, 15 more than Al-Faisaly who have one game in hand in fifth place, the first non-promotion spot.

Al Ahli need just a point from the remaining four games to officially seal promotion but their return to the Saudi top-flight football might be confirmed as soon as Friday if Al-Faisaly fail to beat Najran SC.

ALL EYES ON: Mosimane is definitely in the market looking for players who will ensure he has a competitive edge in the top-tier next season.

The celebrated South African coach could not hide his joy after a vital win on Wednesday night.

WHAT NEXT: Next Tuesday, Al Ahli play Al Arabi in their next league outing to be staged at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium, Jeddah.