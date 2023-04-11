Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahli reclaim top spot after last-gasp win in drama-filled showdown against Al-Ain

Saudi Division 1 side Al Ahli returned to the top of the table after edging Al Ain 1-0 in an eventful encounter on Monday night.

Mosimane's Al Ahli beat Al Ain 1-0 on Monday

It was a dramatic encounter with three red cards

It got them back on top of the Saudi D1

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian attacker Marcos 'Marcao' Amaral scored in the 89th minute to fire Al Ahli back to the summit in a contest marred by dramatic scenes at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. The victory took Pitso Mosimane's side two points clear at the top.

Al Ahli had been dislodged from top spot a day earlier after second-placed Al Akhdoud had beaten Al Orubah 4-2 at home, but Mosimane guided his back to pole position in a match filled with drama.

Al Ahli defender Abdulbasit Ali Hindi was red-carded in the 71st minute but five minutes later, the visitors lost two of their players - Yassin Hamza and Lahouari Touiri - to make it 10 men versus nine.

Mosimane's team made their numerical advantage count but had to wait until late when the contest seemed to be headed for a goalless draw.

Amaral grabbed the deciding goal to atone for a penalty he had missed earlier on.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The race to be promoted from Division 1 to the Saudi Pro League is becoming tighter with each game. Seven games remain before the campaign ends and four teams are close to each other in the fight for promotion.

Third-placed Al Hazm have three points fewer than Al Ahli while at number four there is Al Riyadh, trailing by five points.

Securing a top-flight spot would be another feather in Mosimane's cap outside South Africa after enjoying a successful stint in Egypt with Al Ahly. He is currently the Coach of the Month of February in the Saudi second tier.

WHAT NEXT FOR AL AHLI? Mosimane's side will be back in action on Saturday and will be at home again when they host Al Faisaly.