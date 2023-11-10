Pitso Mosimane's agency breaks silence on Al Wahda exit amid Kaizer Chiefs links

Pitso Mosimane's agency has opened up on the former Bafana Bafana coach leaving Emirati side Al Wahda.

Mosimane left Al Wahda on Friday

He had spent four months at the Emirati side

Mosimane is now in the market amid Chiefs rumours

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach parted ways with Al Wahda on Friday after spending four months in the United Arab Emirates.

He leaves the Emirati club after enduring a difficult start to the season although they still have a chance to win the league title.

Reports of Mosimane's future being unsafe have been around in recent weeks and his departure has now been confirmed.

WHAT WAS SAID: “MT Sports Marketing and Management can confirm that Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team have parted ways with Al Wahda Football Club, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane and his technical team joined Al Wahda Football Club in June 2023, taking charge of the UAE Pro League squad.

“The South African-led technical team guided Al Wahda Football Club to the Arab Club Champions Cup quarter-final stage in August 2023, which they played away in Saudi Arabia.

“Al Wahda Football Club currently sits in 5th position on the log, 5 points behind the league leaders. “Furthermore, Al Wahda Football Club remains a contender for the ADIB Cup after eliminating Emirates F.C. 8-0 in their last cup fixture.

“Coach Pitso Mosimane would like to thank the Al Wahda Football Club, the Board, players, staff, and supporters for their warm welcome and support, since joining the club earlier this year, and wish them well for the remainder of the season and future endeavours.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane's Al Wahda exit makes him a free man who will be in the market for Premier Soccer League teams.

He has already been linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs who are in search of a permanent coach to replace Molefi Ntseki.

Cavin Johnson is Amakhosi's interim coach and he is facing Saturday's Soweto Derby against Kaizer Chiefs in a match that could seal his fate.

WHAT NEXT? It is to be seen if Mosimane will open talks with Amakhosi in the upcoming days as the Glamour Boys search for a new coach.

Mosimane has coached SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns and they remain the only PSL teams he has been in charge of.

He has expressed interest in coaching in Europe and that is an option he could explore after leaving Al Wahda.