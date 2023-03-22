Pitso Mosimane rules Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates out, already helping Hunt with Caf Champions League tips

Pitso Mosimane has already concluded SuperSport United will be playing Caf Champions League football next season.

The PSL top-two race has gathered momentum

SSU, Pirates, Chiefs & CT City battling for continental qualification

Mosimane has his money on SSU

WHAT HAPPENED? With Mamelodi Sundowns appearing on course for a record-extending sixth Premier Soccer League title, SuperSport are involved in a tough battle with Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, Cape Town City and Richards Bay for second spot.

Finishing number two on the table guarantees participation in the Champions League. Matsatsantsa have two points more than Pirates and Chiefs who are tied on 37 points.

But Mosimane has already offered to assist SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt with tips to play in the continent's top competition.

WHAT PITSO SAID: "Thanks, Gavin Hunt. Off-season I will host you for lunch and plan for Caf Champions League,” said Molsimane on social media.

“I know you can win it, why not? You have been in this tournament for many years and you understand it well. Just a courtesy lunch and a catch-up meeting also.

AND WHAT MORE: Hunt accepted the offer as he responded, “Cannot wait! See you soon boss!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hunt’s experience in the Champions League saw him steering Amakhosi to the semi-finals of the continent’s elite club competition during the 2020/21 season, despite struggling on the domestic front.

After being fired from the Chiefs job, Hunt will be keen to show the Soweto giants what they are missing. Chiefs have already expressed their interest in playing Champions League football next season. Pirates have also been clear about their intentions to return to Africa.

WHAT NEXT FOR HUNT & PITSO? Hunt and his players are currently on the Fifa break, preparing to resume PSL action with a trip to Chippa United on April 1.

On the other hand, Mosimane was on Tuesday honoured as Coach of the Month in the Saudi second-tier and his Al Ahli will be back to continue their top-flight league promotion bid when they visit Al Jabalain April 4.

Al Ahli are second on the table with just one point fewer than log leaders Al Hazm.