Pitso Mosimane reveals why he signed Tokelo Rantie for Mamelodi Sundowns

The ex-Bournemouth and Orlando Pirates forward could make his Brazilians debut against SuperSport United on Wednesday

coach Pitso Mosimane has explained why he signed Tokelo Rantie, saying the striker deserves a second chance and is still in a good shape to revive his career after a period of inactivity.

Rantie had been training with the Brazilians for a couple of weeks and joined the club as a free agent on a three-year deal last week.

Mosimane defended his decision to sign the striker, whose career had appeared to be threatened by some personal problems.

Likening Rantie to Lerato Chabangu and Masibusane Zongo, who were thrown lifelines after enduring off-field troubles, Mosimane said Rantie deserved the same chance.

“It's been two years that the boy hasn't kicked the ball, but if Chabangu can get a chance and Zongo, I mean you can just name them. So why can't we give Tokelo a chance?,” Mosimane said, as per the Sowetan.

Before joining Sundowns, Rantie, who recently turned 29, was unattached, having been released by in late 2018.

“The guy is not old, he can still play," Mosimane added. "This is just for me to give a gesture and a helping hand to a South African boy who has gone through a lot. Let's not put pressure on him. He is powerful when he is fit and his condition looks okay."

Ranti’s inactivity has also cost him his international career, having scored for Bafana Bafana in a 2019 qualifier against away in Uyo two years ago.

"I have good memories of Tokelo going against Nigeria and scoring two goals," he added. "Whether we are going to get that or not I don't know myself."

With the striker available for selection, he could make his debut for Sundowns in Wednesday's MTN 8 semi-final second leg against SuperSport United.