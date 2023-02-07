Pitso Mosimane reveals which team gives him 'goosebumps'

Pitso Mosimane has revealed how special Wydad Athletic Club fans make him feel whenever he plays against their team.

Mosimane is always well received by Wydad fans

Ex-Sundowns & Al Ahly coach enjoys the atmosphere

Jingles has faced the Morocco giants 11 times

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane explained the love he gets from Wydad fans even though he has faced their team as an opposition coach on many occasions.

The Al Ahli coach has taken on the Morocco giants 11 times, 10 with Mamelodi Sundowns and once with Egyptian giants Al Ahly, in the Caf Champions League.

There were five meetings at the famed Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca known for its intimidating atmosphere from the club’s ultras christened the ‘Ultras Winners’.

Wydad supporters are known for the Tifo, a phenomenon where the fans of a sports team make a visual display of any choreographed flag, sign or banner in the stands, with their famous one being red and white.

Their fireworks display, chants and placards make the stadium colourful while creating an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams.

Mosimane, though, has enjoyed every moment of it.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I have faced Wydad [Casablanca] in that atmosphere more than six times,” he told FARPost. “I’m happy that you are expressing it. That crowd, when they see me, the whole stadium chants my name. Goosebumps story.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane has won just two of his 11 meetings with the Morocco giants, both victories coming during his time with Sundowns, while there were three draws with last match against them ending his spell with Al Ahly when he lost last season’s Champions League 2-0.

The club’s fans, however, still retain their affection for Jingles and with the coach also appreciating the love, it would perhaps be fitting for the two parties to unite at some stage in the near future.

Mosimane was linked with the Wydad job when Walid Regragui left the club at the end of last season before he opted for Saudi side Al Ahli.

WHAT’S NEXT? The South African coach is focused on his side’s match away to Al Kholood on Tuesday, seeking to get back to winning ways after suffering his first defeat with the club last week.