Pitso Mosimane responds to Kaizer Chiefs links - 'Anything is possible, you can't be surprised'

Celebrated South African tactician Pitso Mosimane insists Kaizer Chiefs have not yet contacted him about a coaching job.

Al Ahli have not guaranteed Mosimane stay

Coach linked with a move to many teams

Mosimane responds to rumours

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane's future with Al Ahli is uncertain, and he has been linked with several teams including Chiefs.

Amakhosi, under coach Arthur Zwane's tutelage, struggled in the just-concluded season and ended up finishing fifth on the Premier Soccer League table.

The Glamour Boys have further failed to win silverware in the last eight seasons and it explains why there are rumours circulating regarding Zwane's future.

WHAT HE SAID: "No [Chiefs haven’t talked yet], ask my agent, my agent has never told me anything about Kaizer Chiefs. They told me about a few things at this point in time," Mosimane said in an interview with Power Sports Extra.

"I don’t know [if I can take Chiefs' project if they come calling] we will have to see. They have not offered me such an opportunity, [but if they do] we have to think first."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mosimane further commented on a possible return to the PSL.

"Anything is possible, you can’t be surprised, I like projects," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach added.

"You also have to know it’s not easy to come back to Africa. Because sometimes you want to win trophies, you want to win the Champions League with another team, you want to win trophies in North Africa.

"I always wanted to be in North Africa, I always wanted to be in Morocco… Then I had an opportunity to come to Asia. So Africa is not really at the moment an exciting project, because if I come, what do I have to win? But it depends on what the vision is and the project."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane started his managerial career at SuperSport United in 2001 and lasted until 2007. He served Bafana Bafana, first as an assistant coach from 2006 to 2010 before eventually being promoted as the head coach for two years.

Sundowns came calling, and the now 58-year-old accepted the challenge that saw him coach them for eight years before eventually leaving for Al Ahly and later Al Ahli.

In his managerial career, the celebrated South African coach has won a total of 18 trophies, the most recent being the Saudi Arabia First Division title.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane is keen on sorting out his future before the new campaign.