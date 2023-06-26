Pitso Mosimane reacts to transfer rumours linking him with reported Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns target Serero

Pitso Mosimane has responded to reports suggesting he is interested in signing experienced midfielder Thulani Serero.

Serero is a free agent after leaving Al Jazira

He has been linked with Chiefs and Downs

Mosimane is also said to be keen on Serero

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old is a free agent after recently leaving Emirati side Al Jazira. With Mosimane recently appointed Al Wahda coach in the United Arab Emirates, there has been speculation he could sign his countryman.

This comes as Serero has also been linked with Premier Soccer League giants Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “No, I’m not signing Serero now, not yet,” Mosimane told Soccer Laduma.

“I haven’t sat with the people on the table. I signed a contract [last Saturday] night. How could I talk about a team where I haven’t signed a contract [yet]? I had to be professional, and I also had to wait for the team to announce before I say anything, I can’t jump the gun.

“At that time, a lot of things were said, a lot of things needed to be done but we waited for the team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane is already rumoured to be targeting a few PSL players at Al Wahda. Signing Serero appears like a good move for the former Sundowns coach as the player would bring in vast experience. The former Cape Town Spurs star has been playing his trade outside South Africa for the past 12 years.

That includes playing Uefa Champions League football with Ajax Amsterdam. Serero has also been playing in the UAE for the past three-and-half seasons and knows the league in that country well. He could prove a trusted person to help Mosimane settle down in the Emirates.

Also, the two have previously worked together in the Bafana Bafana set-up and know each other well.

WHAT NEXT FOR SERERO? The midfielder is currently unattached and the next few weeks would be crucial in deciding the future of Serero.

Mosimane is expected to travel to UAE to begin his new job this week and it is to be seen if he will change his mind and include Serero in his project.