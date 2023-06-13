Pitso Mosimane reacts to missing out on Coach of the Season award - 'Don't envy neighbours'

Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane has opened up about being snubbed for the Coach of the Season award in the Saudi Division 1.

Mosimane guided Al Ahli to Saudi Pro League promotion

He won two Coach of the Month awards along the way

But he missed out on the big personal gong of the season

WHAT HAPPENED? The South African guided Al Ahli to automatic promotion back into the Saudi Pro League with four games remaining. He then went on to lead his team to being crowned Division 1 champions with a match remaining.

But the league recognised Philippe Gouveia as the Coach of the Season despite the Portuguese and his Al Hazm finishing as runners-up to Mosimane’s side.

The ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician was overlooked after taking over at Al Ahli in September 2022 when they were seventh on the table, five games into the season, before he fired them to the top of the standings.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Winning promotion way before all the teams and winning league is very important for me,” Mosimane said as per FARPost.

“I value the team than individual achievements, I was recognised for being Coach of the Month two times.

“God says, be happy with what I give you, don’t envy neighbours. Avoid greediness, we shall share and I love all my children."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane missing out on the big award could mark a bitter end to his time in Saudi Arabia. He is reportedly headed for the Al Ahli exit door despite enjoying success in his first season in the kingdom

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund has just assumed 75 percent controlling stake in Al Ahli and three other Pro League clubs. They are planning to embark on ambitious projects of bringing blockbuster players and coaches into the league. That has left Mosimane's future hanging by a thread.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Al Ahli are yet to decide on Moaimen and the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach is waiting to hear from them.