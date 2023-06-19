Pitso Mosimane reacts to Kaizer Chiefs coaching rumours - 'We don’t send application forms'

Having just joined Emirati side Al Wahda, Pitso Mosimane has responded to what would have happened had he been approached by Kaizer Chiefs.

Mosimane was being linked with Chiefs

But he opted to go to UAE

He responds to the possibility of coaching Amakhosi

WHAT HAPPENED? The 58-year-old was appointed Al Wahda coach last Saturday after leaving Saudi side Pro League side Al Ahli.

As news went viral that he was headed for the Al Ahli departure, Mosimane was being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs. Amakhosi coach Arthur Zwane is reportedly on his way out and Molsimane’s name was being mentioned as well as that of Nasreddine Nabi, who has just left Young Africans.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach says he is past the stage of applying for jobs but waits to be head-hunted. He says had the Soweto giants contacted him, he would have entertained them.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “It’s not about Kaizer Chiefs,” said Mosimane as per iDiski Times. “We will coach anywhere where there is a project that we think is good and is right. But we’re not in a position to be sending applications form.

“No, we don’t send application forms. If somebody really, really wants you, he’ll come to you, he’ll talk to you.

“I’ll take a call from anybody. I’m a professional, I’m a football coach. I take a call from anybody, I don’t discriminate, I don’t judge, I’m a professional.

“I look at the project, is the project good, worth doing it? Look where we came from with Al Ahli Saudi, I knew about the challenges. The team was under administration, we all knew about it.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane will not be joining Chiefs and is now at Al Wahda, a club known for a high turnover of coaches. The Emirati side has had 11 coaches in the last five years and appear not to be patient with their trainers.

With the South African preferring jobs where he stays longer, it is to be seen how long he will be at the helm of Al Wahda. After spending six years at SuperSport United and eight at Sundowns, Mosimane’s last two jobs have, however, been short stints.

He was at Al Ahly for two years before his nine months in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach was in South Africa last weekend and will go to the United Arab Emirates to start his new job next.

His immediate assignment is the Arab Club Champions Cup and Al Wahda visit Kuwait SC for the July 2023 match.