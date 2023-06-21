Pitso Mosimane raises concerns about South Africa's failure to produce global superstars like Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar

Pitso Mosimane is on a mission to produce players who will be able to put South Africa on the map on the international stage.

Pitso wants to groom the perfect player from grassroots

'Jingles' held his Soccer Schools media launch this week

Mosimane recently joined the Gulf region side Al Wahda

WHAT HAPPENED: Pitso Mosimane apparently has no intention of coaching until he turns grey. At some point, he will shift his entire focus onto the Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools where he is looking to develop young players in order to groom the perfect player.

The newly installed head coach of United Arab Emirates side Al Wahda says he would love to produce players who will reach the heights of Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar, who had successful careers in Europe.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Having players as a coach and saying this player is very good but had he had this or that he could have been better and sometimes you want to take a little bit from different players and want to put it one player," Mosimane told members of the media as per Prime Sports with Mahlatse.

"We need a fully developed product that can represent us internationally for a very long time. For example, Pienaar, McCarthy, Shaun Bartlett, they have done well. We used to have players everywhere across Europe. We had a player at Blackburn Rovers, Fulham, Ajax Amsterdam, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund and other teams, but what happened?

"It is my challenge to see what we can do better to have a player who qualifies to that level. We research and see where they lack. It is all about a developmental program. We don't develop them the proper way.

"Look at the School of Excellence, it has produced a lot of Bafana Bafana players. If we follow the same path, we are bound to get to the right thing but how do we make it better?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane has worked with a number of players from different regions of the world at SuperSport, Mamelodi Sundowns, Al Ahly and Al Ahli Saudi. He is of the view that from what he has seen at his disposal and from a distance, Europeans do a better job when it comes to grooming players.

"How do they develop players in Europe? What is it that they are doing? I then realized that there is age-appropriate training, there is attention to the size of the ball, the size of the pitch, the amount of time you focus on because you can't put everything on an 8-year-old. The parents don't know much and they will think that as a coach, you know better but are actually doing it wrong," said Mosimane.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mosimane is expected to make a number of recruits at his new club in the UAE as he looks to hit the ground running and help his new club to improve their third-place finish in the UAE Pro League next season.