Pitso Mosimane picks Percy Tau as Caf Champions League Player of the Tournament

Former Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has hailed Percy Tau while rating the Bafana Bafana star's Caf Champions League season.

Al Ahly won the Champions League title on Sunday

Tau played 12 games and scored five times

Mosimane rates his former player's campaign

WHAT HAPPENED? Tau helped Al Ahly win the 2022/23 Caf Champions League title against Wydad Casablanca on Sunday, featuring in both legs of the final. It was a tournament he scored five goals in and provided as many assists in 12 appearances.

Mosimane was closely monitoring Tau, a player he coached at Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly and selected him as the best player of the continental campaign. There is already been debate about whether Tau deserves or not to be the Champions League Player of the Season.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Patriotic Lion of Judah wearing the respectable South African flag,” Mosimane said.

“That Flag is very notorious for winning major trophies in different countries and continents! Thank God injuries gave you a break to show your talent. My Player of the Tournament and a Champion of Africa.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tau battled some injury spells this season and that sidelined him in some key games. But he was fortunate to be fit when Al Ahly went to the Fifa Club World Cup as well and he played most of their Champions League matches.

Sunday's triumph was the second time Tau won Africa's elite club competition, having last clinched it in 2016 with Sundowns under Mosimane.

WHAT NEXT FOR TAU? The Bafana Bafana star will now travel to South Africa for next weekend's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Morocco.

Arriving in the national team camp on a high after winning the Champions League, Tau is expected to play an influential role against the Atlas Lions.