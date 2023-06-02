Al Ahli coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed he, alongside the players, have gone five months without their salaries.

Mosimane helped the team earn promotion to Saudi Pro League

Ex-Mamelodi Sundowns coach has not been paid for five months

Mosimane discusses why players didn't celebrate winning league

WHAT HAPPENED: Mosimane has been in charge of Al Ahli since September 2022, helping them get out of the seventh position in the second tier to promotion.

Despite his achievement, the South African tactician has now revealed the technical bench and the playing unit have not been paid.

WHAT HE SAID: "My salaries were delayed for a period ranging between two and two months, I did not get my salary per month, and the last salary I received, as well as the players, was last January, and imagine this beautiful story that qualification takes place despite the players not receiving bonuses and salaries," Mosimane told In The Goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not clear whether Mosimane will present the case to Fifa if the Saudi Arabia outfit doesn't settle his dues.

Even after Mosimane helped Al Ahli get promoted, his future at the club has not been guaranteed as revealed by the club's president Walid Moaz.

However, the tactician insists he has a clause in his contract that allows him to extend his stay by a year if he leads the team to promotion.

AND WHAT IS MORE: Mosimane further commented on bizarre scenes where Al Ahli players refused to celebrate after they were handed the Yelo League Trophy.

"The team manager informed us in the meeting that we will not celebrate because Al-Ahly only celebrates major championships, and this is something I have to respect."

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane is working on resolving his future, as well as getting paid his dues ahead of the new campaign.