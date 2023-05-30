Pitso Mosimane opens up on his Al Ahli future amid exit rumours

Pitso Mosimane has spoken about what the future holds for him at Saudi Pro League returnees Al Ahli.

Mosimane has concluded his season in Saudi Arabia

But there have been rumours his job is not secure

The coach himself opens up

WHAT HAPPENED? The South African guided the Jeddah-based outfit back to the top-flight league from Division 1 in his first season at the club. But despite the success, there have been widespread reports that the Al Ahli bosses have already lined up possible replacements for the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Amid the rumours, Mosimane has also been linked with various teams including Raja Casablanca, Esperance, the Nigeria national side and Egyptian giants Zamalek who have, however, distanced themselves from the talk.

Mosimane signed a one-year contract with Al Ahli and he has come out to break his silence regarding his future in Saudi Arabia.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “I have a clause in my contract that stipulates the extension of the contract when the team gets promoted to the Saudi league, so why should I change it?,” said Mosimane as per iDiski Times.

AND WHAT MORE? Al Ahli players did not celebrate winning the championship on Monday night and there was speculation they were protesting against Mosimane's possible departure.

“I don’t know what happened, I won 19 titles and celebrated all of them,” Mosimane added.

“I was surprised that the players did not celebrate the championship, but ask the management. I control things on the pitch but what’s off the pitch is out of my control.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane signed off the season on Monday by leading Al Ahli to a 0-0 draw away at Al Hazm and they ended the campaign three points clear at the top. But that might not be enough to convince his bosses to retain him.

However, having built a good name in Africa and the Middle East, Mosimane might not be too worried about the possibility of being shown the exit door by Al Ahli. He is one of the most sought-after indigenous coaches on the continent and it might not take long before he gets another big job.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? Al Ahli will have to decide if they will keep Mosimane who is now preparing to go for the off-season break.