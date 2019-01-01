Pitso Mosimane on Mamelodi Sundowns rising injuries and Mweene's importance

The Masandawana coach heaped praise on the Zambian goalkeeper and gave an injury update as his side plans for the upcoming season

coach Pitso Mosimane believes goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene still has an important role to play at the club despite not seeing regular game time.

Mweene has played second fiddle to international Denis Onyango over the past few seasons, but this hasn't stopped Mosimane from heaping praise on him.

"Kennedy is very important to us and that’s why we keep holding on to him. Yes, of course, we have Denis Onyango who’s number one in Africa, he is most of the time starting, but Kennedy comes in very handy,” Mosimane told the media.

“Last year I can say at the end of the tournament, Kennedy won us the title at the end. Of course, Denis has been playing many games more than Kennedy, but he comes in at the right time and at a crucial time. He helps us you can see, he doesn’t have to play every week, he’s experienced and looks after his body,” Mosimane added.

With the Brazilians having released Thela Ngobeni who joined , Masandawana now have just Onyango, Mweene and Reyaad Pieterse on their books.

“He looks after himself, he's forever available and he's a leader. You can only talk about age if the reflexes are no longer there. If the guy is no longer playing, as long as he’s doing the work we don’t want to talk about age,” continued Mosimane.

In addition, the former Bafana Bafana mentor also shed light on some of his injury woes and confirmed new signing Mauricio Affonso sustained an injury during their camp in Botswana.

Meanwhile, the likes of Themba Zwane, Hlompho Kekana, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Onyango, Tiyani Mabunda as well as Lebohang Maboe who have all been on international duty, are set to report for camp on Monday.

“We are okay, but we are just a little bit struggling with injuries now. I mean six players that went to Afcon are not here,” confirmed the coach.

“You saw Gaston Sirino was running around, Emiliano Tade from is also injured and we’ve got another South American, Affonso, who we just bought now, he played in Botswana and he’s not here because he got injured.

“But those are the niggling injuries we are waiting for. I think in two weeks time those guys who are injured will be back, but on Monday we will have the six players that were in Afcon back,” he concluded.