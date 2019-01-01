Pitso Mosimane: Nedbank Cup exit gives Sundowns a little bit of a breather

The Brazilians' boss hailed his side's character despite their failure to win their Nedbank Cup encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane congratulated Chippa United following their 2-1 defeat in their Nedbank Cup Last 32 match on Saturday afternoon.

The Brazilians wasted several opportunities as they exited the tournament at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, but the Sundowns coach praised his players for their fighting spirit.

“(It was a) typical cup game, a game of football. They had their chances, okay, not as much as we had. I don’t know if it was a corner-kick hey? But the goal was legitimate. I’d like to see what happened for it to be a corner kick,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

Coach Clinton Larsen’s troops netted first through Rhulani Manzini and before Phakamani Mahlambi equalised for Sundowns just after the half-hour mark. But Frederic Nsabiyumbva stole the show at the death as he rose highest to put his side ahead.

‘Jingles’ though chose to focus on the performance and revealed that he expected his men to run out of energy.

“We have to congratulate them, they also wanted it. But we kept on missing and missing. I don’t know how many chances. But the positive side out of this that, I thought we were going to run out of legs. I was a little bit worried about going to extra time because I have a game on Tuesday against AmaZulu and another game on Friday against ASEC Mimosas,” he responded.

“But to be honest what I’m happy about is the mental strength of the players, the will to win because we were stronger at the end. We kept going and going and I thought in the latter stages of the game it was going to be like Highlands (Park) where they are pushing us at the back. So it shows the mind was right, the will was right. A good heart, what can I say, they wanted to win,” he continued.

While being bundled out of the Cup would come as a blow, with the Brazilians currently involved in the Caf Champions League and a Premier Soccer League (PSL) title chase, Mosimane admitted that the loss could give them some space to breathe.

“The positive is that it takes four games away from us (road to the final) and gives us a little bit of a breather in the league and the Caf Champions League because the programme is hectic. You can’t have everything, you got to also accept that other teams have an opportunity,” he responded.

“Andile (Jali) went off because he hasn’t played for long. He just could not take the load but we had to,” he said.

"We’re also out with (Tiyani) Mabunda through injury, we’re out with Thapelo (Morena) through flu. I had to keep the captain (Hlompho Kekana) for the next two games that are in five days. Those games are as important as this one,” he concluded.