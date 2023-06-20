Three-time Caf Champions League winner Pitso Mosimane has given his prodigy, Rhulani Mokwena, a bit of advice on how to navigate on the continent.

Mosimane gives Mokwena a lecture on Champions League

'Jingles' delves into Sundowns' failure to reach final

Mosimane references Manchester City as template

WHAT HAPPENED: Mamelodi Sundowns had a chance to reach this past season's Caf Champions League final, but failed to beat Wydad Casablanca in the second-leg semi-final as they allowed the Moroccans to come back twice.

After managing to hold on to a goalless draw in the first leg only to succumb to a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture, former Downs head coach Pitso Mosimane was puzzled about how Masandawana struggled to beat what he describes as a "weak" side.

WHAT WAS SAID: "This was the weakest Wydad that I have ever seen in the last five years. It is not even the Wydad that we played that beat us at Al Ahly," Mosimane told members of the media.

"What Sundowns could have done better was to beat Wydad. If they came back with a clean sheet with two men down in that stadium, we always say it is done and when they scored first, I expected them to win. But I don't want to talk about this because when we talk, it is a double-edged sword. It is either you are sarcastic or serious," Mosimane added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When Downs were eliminated, Mokwena justified why he did not change his tactics to protect their lead. Mosimane, meanwhile, suggests that Mokwena does not have the blueprint for winning trophies.

"Sundowns had the best team and they had the best moments. They were playing well and they played better than I did at Sundowns in terms of what you see... flashy, beautiful and they have flair. But it takes more than that to win it," continued Mosimane.

SO, WHAT DOES IT TAKE TO WIN THE CL?: "It takes more than talent from the players and maturity from both players and coaches.

"How did Inter Milan reach the Uefa Champions League final? We expected PSG or Bayern München but the Champions League is the most difficult competition to win. It is not about how good you are. It is about doing the right thing at the right time.

"The genius, Pep Guardiola... he did things differently in the Champions League final against Inter. Immediately after scoring, he put a centre-back, and that is Guardiola - I am not talking about just anybody, I am talking about the man who has won it many times.

"You have to play according to what the situation says. You have to understand the competition. You cannot go to a steak restaurant and then you are asking for pizza," Mosimane concluded.

WHAT'S NEXT: 'Jingles' has moved to the United Arab Emirates where he took up a gig as Al Wahda's head coach while Mokwena just landed a four-year contract extension with the PSL champions.