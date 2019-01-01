Pitso Mosimane: Mamelodi Sundowns did not fill the void left by Percy Tau and Khama Billiat

With Masandawana determined to get the three points on Tuesday, Mosimane admits they are not guaranteed of a win against Abafana Bes’thende

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has refused to get too ahead of himself despite seeing rivals slip in the race for the Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

Pirates most recently played out to a 2-2 draw against , putting them just a single point ahead of the Tshwane giants, who still have two games to play in the campaign.

However, while Sundowns are believed to be in pole position, Mosimane is wary ahead of his side's penultimate Premier Soccer League (PSL) against Golden Arrows .

“I heard from the supporters that Pirates had drawn. But do we have a guarantee to win on Tuesday? I don’t like to get excited too quickly,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Phakaaathi.

“Anything is possible on Tuesday. You can’t celebrate, you must win first … a game in hand is not a game won,” he reacted.

Meanwhile, Sundowns are fresh from a disappointing Caf exit, and the Brazilians will want to go all out and lift the PSL crown despite acknowledging the struggles that Sundowns have faced this season in filling the void left by Percy Tau and Khama Billiat who went on to join & Hove Albion and respectively.

“I will always say that this is a team under construction, when we lose and when we win. You can see it…it needs to be a bit different up front, in terms of scoring goals. And I have always told you some of the signings did not come out,” he continued.

“We tried to reinforce after we lost Khama and Percy, our top strikers. We signed Ali Meza, Toni Silva, Jeremy Brockie, Aubrey Ngoma…but the reality is that the gap was not closed, that is the truth,” explained the coach.

“When you lose those two (Billiat and Tau) the team is a bit difficult to maintain, so I am happy with the team coming in the top four,” added Mosimane.

“When you go out in the semifinals, with a 2-1 aggregate scoreline, you have to face the reality and accept it,” concluded Mosimane.