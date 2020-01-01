Pitso Mosimane maintains unbeaten start at Al Ahly with Pyramids draw

Jingles' charges had to redouble their efforts after the Red Devils were reduced to 10 players in the first half at Cairo International Stadium

Pitso Mosimane extended his unbeaten start to three matches as drew 0-0 with Pyramids in the Egyptian Premier League match on Sunday.



The South African tactician's assistant and compatriot Cavin Johnson sat on Al Ahly bench for the first time.

Pyramids were expected to present Mosimane with his biggest challenge since he took over the reins at the Red Devils earlier this month.

Al Ahly's opponents were previously known as Al Assiouty Sport before Saudi Sports Authority chairman Turki Al Sheikh took over the club in May 2018 and renamed it Pyramids.

More teams

The Red Devils came into the encounter having won just one of their last five matches against the Egyptian Premier League big spenders across all competitions.

Al Ahly were banking on their great form as they were undefeated in their last 12 competitive matches and they were also enjoying a five-match winning run.

The team was without Marwan Mohsen, who netted a brace in the previous match against ENPPI in midweek and Mosimane replaced him with Mahmoud Kahraba.

The former coach also recalled Amr Al Sulaya back to the starting line-up after he relegated to the bench as Al Ahly thrashed ENPPI 3-0.

However, Mosimane's side suffered two blows in the first half as Kahraba went down injured and he was replaced by towering Senegalese centre forward Aliou Badji.

Al Sulaya was then given a straight red card and the Red Devils were reduced to 10 players and the hosts had to redouble their efforts.



Despite being numerically advantaged, Al Ahly continued to attack as they looked to break the deadlock and they were awarded a penalty on the stroke of haft-time.

However, Mohamed Magdy Afsha was denied by Pyramids goalkeeper Al Mahdi Soliman and the two teams were locked at 0-0 at the interval.

Mosimane made a tactically change at the beginning of the second half by withdrawing Badji and he introduced midfielder Ahmed El Sheikh as he packed his midfield.

Article continues below

Al Ahly were able to contain Pyramids until the match referee blew the final whistle and the two teams shared the spoils following a 0-0 draw.

The Red Devils, who have already won the Egyptian Premier League title, have now turned their attention to their Caf semi-final tie with .

The first-leg encounter will take place at Stade Mohamed V in on Saturday, October 17 and the second-leg clash is scheduled to be played in Cairo on Friday, October 23.