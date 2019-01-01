Pitso Mosimane looks for positives following Sundowns' Nedbank Cup exit

The Tshwane giants will now focus on the league title and Champions League following their early Nedbank Cup elimination

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane continues to look at the bright side following their elimination from the Nedbank Cup at the first time of asking.

A late Chippa United goal was enough to stun the Tshwane giants and extend Sundowns’ wait for silverware this season.

However, Sundowns’ premature exit, has not been seen as a complete disappointment, rather Mosimane admits that it could benefit them in their charge for the Caf Champions League and Premier Soccer League (PSL) titles.

“When you look at the positives from what happened,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by IOL.

“I think it releases one more day for the programme that we have because we’ve got the league on Tuesday and games in hand that we have to finish,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns’ focus immediately switches to continental football as they take on Asec Mimosas before returning to PSL action only a few days later.

“On Friday we are playing a top team (Asec Mimosas) from Abidjan in Cote D’Ivoire,” Mosimane said.

“In that game, we have to win. The same for Tuesday’s game,” he continued.

“It’s a bit tough, but we have to accept it and we’ve been handling it well,” he expressed.

Masandawana’s exit from the competition would come as a disappointment, but Mosimane believes the performance wasn’t too bad.

“In Cups like these anything is possible. Obviously we are disappointed that we didn’t win, but this one was not meant for us,” Mosimane said.

“I am unhappy with the result, but not the play. We played well, and just conceded goals at critical times,” he said.

“In the last 30-40 minutes, I thought that they’d be stronger than us as we played a well-rested team,” Mosimane explained.

“But we were stronger at the end, it just shows the mentality of the team, and the will to win. They believe that they can win,” he said.

It also shows the physical side of the game because I saw some of their players cramping,” he concluded.