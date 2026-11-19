Share Follow GOAL on Google

The veteran coach has faced scrutiny over his selection choices for Bafana Bafana, yet his tactical stubbornness has secured South Africa a vital position in their quest for continental glory. Despite criticism for leaving out key defensive figures, the 62-year-old tactician has guided his side to the summit of Group D in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Advertisement

Mosimane stands firm on selection

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has been described as an "arrogant genius" following his decision to stick with a controversial defensive line-up during the recent international break. Former Kaizer Chiefs winger and current analyst Junior Khanye highlighted the coach's refusal to bow to public pressure regarding the inclusion of Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the starting eleven. Despite a frustrating 2-2 draw against Kenya in Orlando Amstel Arena where the defence struggled, Mosimane maintained his faith in the pairing of Ime Okon and Olwethu Makhanya for the return leg.

The decision to overlook Mbokazi initially drew fire from various quarters, but the subsequent away win has vindicated Mosimane’s approach in the eyes of some observers. By securing maximum points in hostile territory, the former Al Ahly boss has demonstrated a clear vision for his squad's evolution. The win ensures South Africa remains in the driver's seat to secure the lone qualification ticket from Group D, silencing those who questioned his loyalty to a younger centre-back pairing.

The burden of bold leadership

Khanye admitted that he was among those calling for a change in personnel after the first match, yet he expressed deep respect for Mosimane’s conviction. The analyst suggested that a coach without Mosimane's pedigree might have been easily influenced by the media narrative. Speaking on the tactical choice, he noted that such a steadfast attitude is a requirement for elite management at the international level, where results often justify the means regardless of external opinions.

“Pitso Mosimane is arrogant,” the former winger stated during an analysis session on iDiski Times. “Pitso is very arrogant, but he’s a genius because not everyone can make the kind of decisions he makes. Other people could be swayed easily that Mbokazi must start. I was one of those people who said Mbokazi can’t sit on the bench. But the coach said, " No, I will go with those centre-backs that drew the first game, Okon and Makhanya."

Advertisement Advertisement

The pundit elaborated on the necessity of self-belief for a coach dealing with the weight of national expectations. “Very arrogant but a genius. You must know your story if you are going to make such decisions, and that guy knows his story, and I respect him. He brought the best out of a couple of players. Look at Rele [Relebohile Mofokeng]. How many goals has he scored for Bafana Bafana since the coach took over?” Khanye added, pointing to the improved form of the country's rising stars under the current regime.

Related Topics

Mofokeng shines under Mosimane

Beyond the defensive debate, Mosimane’s ability to integrate and empower youthful talent like Relebohile Mofokeng has been a standout feature of his tenure. The young attacker has become a focal point for the national team, delivering match-winning performances when his country needed them most. Khanye compared the youngster's impact to some of the greatest names in world football, suggesting that South Africa has found a player capable of carrying the offensive burden for years to come.

“I mean we are seeing the best performance of the boy, and I always make an example that other national teams like Argentina had [Lionel] Messi, you’ve got [Lamine] Yamal in Spain, and Brazil had Neymar who made their teams tick. You need such players. That boy is talented. He scored two goals away with his body against physical players,” Khanye remarked while discussing the teenager’s contribution to the victory in Nairobi.

Advertisement

The analyst concluded by urging the South African football public to appreciate the unique talent currently emerging within the Bafana Bafana setup. He believes that the standard Mofokeng is setting defies his age and typical developmental expectations for local players. “We have to celebrate him. What he’s doing is not easy; his peers would have to be sent elsewhere to gain experience first,” he said, reinforcing the idea that Mosimane’s management is unlocking a new level of potential.