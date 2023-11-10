Pitso Mosimane: Kaizer Chiefs-linked celebrated South African coach parts ways with Al Wahda

UAE Pro League side Al Wahda FC have confirmed they have parted ways with celebrated South African coach Pitso Mosimane.

Mosimane joined Al Wahda on June 18

The club has confirmed the release of the South African

Chiefs have been linked with coach

TELL ME MORE: Al Wahda have not been delivering consistently in both the top tier and Cup assignments.

Their latest engagement was on November four in the top tier against Ajman which they lost by a solitary goal.

WHAT THE CLUB SAID: "Al Wahda and South African technical director Pitso Mosimane have reached an agreement to end their contract by mutual consent," read a short statement by the club.

"The management of Al Wahda has decided to appoint Mr. Arno Buitenweg as the coach effective immediately."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kaizer Chiefs have been linked on several occasions with the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Currently, Amakhosi are under interim coach Cavin Johnson who was appointed to replace Molefi Ntseki.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane will most definitely take some time off to fully recover after falling ill a couple of days ago.

It will be interesting to see where the 59-year-old will go after recent developments.