Pitso Mosimane: It's now time for Sundowns to 'master' the African continent

The Masandawana mentor is determined to see his side dominate African football

After successfully defending their Premier Soccer League ( ) crown, coach Pitso Mosimane has set his sights on conquering the continent.

Masandawana are quickly becoming one of the fiercest teams on the African continent especially after they registered a semi-final finish this time around, humiliating in the process before falling to Moroccan outfit in the last four.

However, for Mosimane just earning the respect of the continent is not good enough and he states that his goal is to dominate African football.

"I know they [teams in Africa] respect us because we've been there all the time and we know,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sport24.

For years, North African sides were seen as formidable outfits but Sundowns over the years, have been building a reputation by being a prominent figure in the group stages of the competition.

"We've understood now the North African football, we understand it. My players understand and I do understand, but we need to master,” Mosimane added.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have only won the Caf once before back in 2016.

"Understanding is something and mastering is something else. Wydad has mastered, Esperance has mastered,” he said.

Article continues below

Winning the continental showpiece does not come easy as the rigours of travel and a congested schedule take its toll. But Mosimane is determined to bring in the right players who will help him realise his dream.

"We are not convincing, that's where we need to top it up a little bit. [We need to get] The right quality to do that," the 54-year-old concluded.