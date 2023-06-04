Pitso Mosimane impressed by Orlando Pirates 'plumber' - ' Jose Riveiro is value-added, brilliant!'

Pitso Mosimane is impressed with the impact Jose Riveiro has had on Orlando Pirates in his first season at the club, where they won two trophies.

Riveiro joined Bucs at the beginning of the season

He has won a double in his first season

Mosimane speaks highly of the Spaniard

WHAT HAPPENED: Riveiro made his debut in South African football at the beginning of the 2022/23 season.

The Spaniard had an excellent campaign in charge of the Sea Robber, leading them to win the MTN8 andthe Nedbank Cup whilehelping Bucs qualify for the Caf Champions League.

However, that is not the only thing that caught Mosimane's attention as explained in a recent interview with Power Sport Extra.

WHAT HE SAID: "First, I must congratulate the Buccaneers, the coach, first year, two trophies, I am very much impressed," Mosimane said.

"I have been listening to him about formations and tactics, he is very spot on, he knows his stuff and he is calm, humble and he has done very well.

"You know my opinion about European coaches coming to South Africa, this is what we need to see. This is value-added, brilliant. This is what we need from European coaches in South Africa."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being appointed the Pirates coach, many people doubted his ability to lead them, referring to the tactician as a plumber.

However, after helping them win a double and secure a Champions League spot, the critics have been forced to eat humble pie.

The tactician is now hoping to challenge for the Premier Soccer League trophy and make an impression on the continent.

WHAT NEXT: Riveiro is now shaping his team to ensure they are strong enough to effectively compete on multiple fronts next season.