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South African head coach has opened up about his decision to give the 23-year-old an international debut in the recent victory over the Harambee Stars. The Mamelodi Sundowns winger proved to be a wildcard selection, justifying his inclusion with a direct performance that helped break the deadlock in the 2-1 win.

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'He’s more direct'

The inclusion of Siyanda Ndlovu in the Bafana Bafana setup raised eyebrows across the country, particularly as the 23-year-old was not even listed in Pitso Mosimane’s initial preliminary squad.

Mosimane explained that the introduction of the winger was a calculated move designed to facilitate a change in role for Relebohile Mofokeng. By moving Mofokeng into a more central position, the coach needed a traditional wide threat to maintain the team's balance.

“You could see to bring Rele inside, you need someone who can create a problem on the side. He’s more direct, deliberate, he will put the ball in the box. He did exactly that, created more problems for the left-back and thank God, things worked out well for us,” Mosimane said in his post-match assessment.

The tactical adjustment proved to be the turning point in a tight encounter.

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Mosimane’s willingness to blood new talent in high-stakes matches continues to be a hallmark of his second stint in charge of the national team.

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Trusting the intuition of a winner

The Bafana Bafana coach was candid about his selection process, admitting that while data and performances are crucial, there is an element of intuition involved when picking a squad.

“Next time I will call you guys before, and by the way, I don’t know if it will come out right or wrong. I’m not a magician, but I must have an initiation, my gut feeling, but also it’s not about gut feeling only, it’s about what’s happening there,” the veteran tactician added when discussing his decision-making process.

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For Ndlovu, the debut marks a significant milestone in a career that has seen him rise rapidly through the ranks.

With qualification goals firmly in sight, the emergence of a 'direct and deliberate' attacking option gives the South African coaching staff more flexibility. As the team continues to evolve under Mosimane's guidance, the successful integration of players like Ndlovu suggests that the door remains open for any domestic performer capable of following a specific tactical instruction under pressure.