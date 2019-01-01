Pitso Mosimane: I have always called the shots at Mamelodi Sundowns

The Masandawana mentor has addressed his relationship with his former assistant, who is now a coach at the Sea Robbers

coach Pitso Mosimane remains adamant that he has no beef with former assistant coach Rulani Mokwena.

Earlier in the season a tweet posted by former Sundowns player Bongani Zungu, sparked controversy about who really was behind the success at the club.

However, Mosimane has reiterated the fact that there is no bad blood between him and the assistant coach as well as the -based midfielder.

“I am cool with Rulani. Why not? He’s a good boy. I like Rulani,” Mosimane was quoted as saying by DailySun.

“I know you’re asking because of those things of the past. That thing was disturbing. I can show you guys my text exchanges with Bongani Zungu,” he added.

"He’s also a good boy. He thanked me for all the support we gave him and said that I made him a number six and now he is playing in Europe,” he said.

One of the major accusations levelled against Mosimane in recent times is that he does not call the shots at the club. But the 54-year-old has refuted these claims.

“The other things are ‘smaller-nyana’ issues and they don’t last. If you go back and follow, you’ll see that I trained the team and picked the team,” he said.

"And you know how life is, the results will show, you do not answer back, results will say everything. These are young guys and they must respect me,” he explained.

“I have never said anything against him (Rulani). In a relationship, you can’t be always right. I say sorry to my players when I’ve made a mistake. Ask Sundowns players…and I get back love, no one is perfect,” Mosimane added.

Furthermore, Mosimane believes in extending the olive branch and emphasises the need to put egos aside.

"They say the weakness of a person is not your potential or what you do, it is the ego that can stop you from being the greatest. I don’t bear grudges because football is too short and we need each other,” he said.

"I speak to Rulani, I am good with Rhulani, I am also good with Bongani Zungu, I need to move and show I am a bigger person,” the former Bafana Bafana mentor concluded,