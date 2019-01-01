Pitso Mosimane hopes the 'car' doesn't stop as Sundowns eye finish line

The Masandawana mentor is hoping that his side will complete the job and lift a ninth PSL title

coach Pitso Mosimane has described the 2018/19 campaign as his ‘best season’.

Masandawana are yet to win a trophy this year but after recently exiting the Caf at the semi-final stage, they bounced back in the league as they leapfrogged with a win over in the penultimate game of the season.

With the title race set to come down to the final game of the season, Mosimane has expressed much satisfaction with his side’s exploits despite having to battle a congested schedule.

"We had the spirit, we had the tactics and second half we just had to manage the game," Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

"Six games in 21 days is not child's play. With the travelling and all that it's unbelievable. These boys, they have the passion hey. They just keep on going. But you can see they are not there in the final 20 minutes. We need to kill the game earlier,” Mosimane explains.

A win against on Saturday will be enough to see Sundowns reclaim their crown.

"It's good for them, the supporters. If they can match last year's record it will be unbelievable,” Mosimane proclaimed.

"For me, it is the best season we have played. We just have the passion. I'm hoping this car doesn't stop at the end. You know when you are running with the reserve tank and you get stuck just before the garage? I just hope that doesn't happen,” the 54-year-old added.

"For me as a coach, it's my best season," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the season could still have one more twist with the reportedly having challenged their own Disciplinary Committee’s verdict not to deduct points from Sundowns for fielding an ineligible player.