Pitso Mosimane hits back at favouring Mamelodi Sundowns players in Bafana Bafana squad selection - 'People think you close your eyes'

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South Africa's head coach has moved to address growing speculation regarding his recruitment policy for the national team. The legendary tactician stands accused by some sections of the fanbase of showing preferential treatment to players from his former club, Sundowns.

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Mosimane defends selection criteria

The Bafana Bafana head coach has found himself at the centre of a heated debate regarding the composition of his latest squad.

Despite the outside noise, the former Al Ahly manager remains adamant that his selection process is entirely meritocratic.

Speaking candidly about the pressure of managing the national side, Mosimane highlighted that the public often underestimates the level of analysis involved in these decisions. He made it clear that he does not operate on sentiment or personal relationships when the reputation of the country is at stake.

Challenging the narrative of bias

Mosimane addressed these concerns head-on, rejecting the notion that he is simply picking players based on his previous working relationships. He explained that the process is far more rigorous than the public perceives, involving extensive data and tactical considerations.

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“It is so difficult in the national team, people think you close your eyes and you pick,” the Bafana coach said as per iDiski Times. He continued by addressing the specific links to Sundowns: “Or they think you pick your friend and that ‘Oh, the coach was at Mamelodi Sundowns, that’s why he’s calling [Siyanda] Ndlovu’. So, they think I’m busy with Sundowns; you have the right to say what you want to say. I have facts, and I work on facts; I have my head on the block.”

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This defiant stance comes at a crucial time for South Africa as they look to secure their spot in the next AFCON tournament. Mosimane has never been one to shy away from confrontation or difficult decisions, and he is clearly prepared to live by the results of his selections. By stating that he has his "head on the block," he acknowledges the ultimate responsibility that comes with the job, regardless of which club provides the bulk of the talent for the national team starting eleven.

Building on a golden era

The connection between Mosimane and Sundowns is undeniably deep, having delivered five league titles and the prestigious CAF Champions League trophy during his stay in Pretoria.

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However, the coach argues that the success of the Tshwane giants naturally makes them the primary scouting ground for Bafana. When a single club dominates the domestic landscape and competes at the highest level in Africa, their players inevitably form the backbone of the national team. Mosimane believes that overlooking these players simply to avoid accusations of favouritism would be a disservice to the country's ambitions on the international stage, especially during such a vital qualification phase for the squad.

As Bafana prepare for their double-header against Kenya, the focus remains on securing the points necessary to advance. For Mosimane, the noise surrounding his squad lists is merely part of the territory that comes with the highest office in South African football.