Pitso Mosimane hints at raiding Mamelodi Sundowns players despite uncertain Al Ahli future

Pitso Mosimane has dropped names of top Mamelodi Sundowns players he says his club, Al Ahli can afford to sign.

Mosimane has been working in Saudi Arabia since September 2022

Unlike during his previous stint at Al Ahly, he is yet to sign a South African player

He hints at signing players from the PSL

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane recently helped Al Ahli to promotion back into the Saudi Pro League, eight months after arriving at the Jeddah-based club.

Despite the possibility of an unceremonious departure from a club he led to the top-flight league, Mosimane has given a hint he is already preparing for next season and could go after some Masandawana players.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “I don't want people to say 'Pitso wants to take our players', but we always talk about players' welfare and players can earn a good living here and buy houses," said Mosimane as per Times Live.

“We can afford to sign [striker Peter] Shalulile or [midfielder Gaston] Sirino. Remember that I know how much these players earn. I signed these guys, I signed Shalulile. Eighty percent of the players were signed by me.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mosimane has urged Premier Soccer League players to consider club careers in Saudi Arabia, saying signing for teams there would be wise financial moves.

“If we manage to have South Africans play in the EPL which is the best league in the world, why can't we have players coming to Saudi Arabia? Here in the first division, you get players who earn the salaries that players earn at Sundowns,” Mosimane said.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mentioning the names of Shalulile and Sirino flares up rumours that he could be after the Masandawana stars.

Around the time when Mosmane joined Al Ahly in September 2022, Shalulile was being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia. The former Bafana Bafana coach is an avid admirer of Sirino, a player he wanted to sign at Al Ahli.

Since he arrived at Al Ahli, Mosimane is yet to sign a South African player or PSL stars. During his time at Al Ahly, he convinced Percy Tau to leave Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albon to join the Cairo giants. He also brought Luis Miquissone to Egypt after he had previously assessed the Mozambican when he was still Sundowns coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The ex-Masandawana coach has already guided Al Ahli to the Saudi Pro League but is now looking to win the Saudi First Division title.

He is preparing Al Ahli for Wednesday's league match against Al Shoalah.