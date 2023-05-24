Pitso Mosimane hints at Al Ahli departure with cryptic transfer message on crowning day

Rumours linking Pitso Mosimane with an exit from Saudi side Al Ahli have flared up after he posted a cryptic message on Twitter.

Mosimane delivered the championship to Al Ahli

But rumours of his exit are flaring up

He hints at departure with a cryptic message

WHAT HAPPENED? After Al Ahli earned automatic promotion to the Saudi Pro League with some games remaining a few weeks ago, Mosimane has now guided them to being crowned Division 1 champions.

They beat Al-Qadsiah 1-0 on Tuesday night to guarantee themselves finishing top of the table with one game left to play.

Despite the success of getting Al Ahli back to the top division, Mosimane has been linked with a shock exit from the club, with Romanian Razvan Lucescu reportedly set to replace the Kagiso-born tactician.

The Saudi side is also said to have held talks with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri in what could signify a lack of confidence in Mosimane. The South African has, in turn, hinted his time could be up at Al Ahli, saying he is now “waiting for the next project.”

WHAT WAS SAID: “Delivered on our mandate of promoting the team to Premier League and tonight of winning the championship,” Mosimane posted on social media on Tuesday night.

“In any league or competition, country or continent, we catch big fish. Nile River before and tonight in the Red Sea. Waiting for the next Project.”

AND WHAT MORE? Mosimane detailed what he went through since arriving in Saudi Arabia last September to begin the journey of delivering Al Ahli promotion back to the top-flight league.

“Thanks guys, humbled,” said Mosimane. “Lots of tactical and physical training sessions. Lots of group and individual video analysis, one on one mental and motivational talks.

“Lots of hard work, mistakes done and corrections. Arguments, tears and hugs. Then the trophy. Champions. Nine months.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Mosimane Al Ahli exit rumours being the talk of the past few days, he is already being linked with a number of teams. The ex-Al Ahli coach has been rumoured as a candidate for the Nigeria national team job.

He has also been linked with Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca. A move back to the Premier Soccer League cannot be ruled out as Arthur Zwane faces an uncertain future at Kaizer Chiefs.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The ex-Sundowns coach is left with just one game for Al Ahli before they conclude the season with a visit to Al Hazm on Monday.