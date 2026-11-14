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Sinolwetu Tompela
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Pitso Mosimane highlights Bafana Bafana's wastefulness after winning streak ends against Benni McCarthy's Kenya – 'It's about the chances you take'

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South Africa head coach has hit out at his side’s lack of composure in front of goal after their perfect winning record under his guidance was snapped on Friday night. Bafana were forced to settle for a frustrating 2-2 draw against a resilient Kenyan side.

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Mosimane laments missed opportunities

The honeymoon period for Pitso Mosimane’ second stint with the national team faced its first major hurdle as South Africa squandered several golden opportunities to secure all three points.

Both Tshepang Moremi and Iqraam Rayners were pinpointed as the primary culprits after failing to convert high-quality chances inside the penalty area.

“Football tells you that it is not about ball possession, it is not about how many chances you create, it is about the chances you take,” Mosimane said, as per SAFA.net. The tactician highlighted the contrast between his side's profligacy and the clinical nature of the opposition on the night.

Kenya show clinical edge

While Bafana Bafana struggled to find the back of the net consistently, the Harambee Stars proved to be far more economical with their efforts.

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Mosimane noted that the visitors did not need to dominate the game to secure their result, purely because they possessed the clinical edge that his own team lacked.

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“Kenya showed that they did not need much to cause an upset. The few chances they got, they used them. If you want to see how many chances we missed, it was a series,” he added. This stalemate represents the first time Mosimane has failed to win since returning to the South African dugout.

McCarthy satisfied with stalemate

From the opposing dugout, Benni McCarthy offered a more balanced perspective on the encounter, suggesting that a draw was the most equitable outcome for both nations.

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McCarthy believed that neither side could complain about the final result, as the momentum swung back and forth between the two rivals.

“In the end, I think it was a deserved draw for both teams. Whoever would have won this game, I do not think that people would have been angry or say one team was lucky. Over 90 minutes, both teams had their moments, both goalkeepers performed and kept their teams in the game," McCarthy said.

Written bySinolwetu Tompela

Assistant Editor

Biography:

I studied Journalism and Media Studies at Damelin and have always known I was a storyteller. I started as a sports presenter at Kumkani FM before moving into digital media, writing for Front Runner and later managing social media for GritSports, contributing content creation for Netball South Africa - I combine a love of sports with the power of digital storytelling to bring stories to life.

My Football Story:

While I never played football, I’ve managed to find my place on the pitch through words—capturing the highs, lows, and drama of the game.

Favourite Football Memory:

Watching my first Soweto derby in 2014 live - coming from East London, I had never felt an atmosphere like that. That day, I knew I wanted to be part of this world for as long as I could.

Areas of Expertise:

South African football (Premier Soccer League, Hollywoodbets Super League)

Social Media (Sports content creation)

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