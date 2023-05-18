Pitso Mosimane hails ‘monster’ Serero, places him in same class as Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar

Al Ahli head coach Pitso Mosimane has lauded Thulani Serero when discussing South African players who have plied their trade abroad for a long time.

Serero has been one of SA's reverred exports

One of SA players to taste Uefa Champions League football

Mosimane mentions him in the same sentence as Benni

WHAT HAPPENED? Of late, there has been a trend where South African footballers play overseas only for a few seasons and return home before realizing their full potential. This has also been attributed to Bafana Bafana's struggles as the national team currently has no player making waves in Europe.

At one time, South Africa had five players contracted with Premier League clubs but currently, no player plies his trade in England.

Mosimane names current players he feels have endured the challenges of lasting overseas and mentions Thulani Serero as belonging in the same class as Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar.

After a long stint in the Eredivisie with Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse, Serero is now in the United Arab Emirates turning out for UAE Pro League side Al Jazira.

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: “Thulani Serero is a Monster! Beast Mentality! Just like Dino Ndlovu,” said Mosimane.

“They strive under difficult conditions. They know that they can’t play forever. Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar did exactly that! They have eagle characters! Don’t settle for less when you deserve more!”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Serero is one of the current South African footballers who are not keen on returning home while still at their peak. In recent seasons, the likes of Bongani Zungu, Keagan Dolly, Rowan Human, Kgaogelo Sekgota, Haashim Domingo and Andile Jali gave up their careers overseas and came back home.

But the likes of Lebo Mothiba, Lebogang Phiri, Serero and Ndlovu have opted to stay abroad. However, they have been out of the Bafana Bafana squad since Hugo Broos took over as head coach.

WHAT NEXT FOR SERERO? The Soweto-born star played the entire 90 minutes when Al Jazira suffered a 1-0 home loss to Sharjah in the League Cup semi-finals first-leg encounter on Thursday.

They will visit Sharjah in Monday's second-leg clash.