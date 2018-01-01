Pitso Mosimane hails Mamelodi Sundowns' attacking duo

Masandawana will need a win at home if they are to book their place in the next round of the Caf Champions League

Injuries cannot be an excuse if Mamelodi Sundowns fail to book their place in the group stage of the Caf Champions League, this was the view of head coach Pitso Mosimane.

With a spate of casualties to key players, Sundowns recently took to the field in the first leg against Al Ahli Benghazi and walked away with a goalless draw.

Sundowns fought hard in Cairo, which was the venue of choice for Libyans due to the political unrest back home.

The Brazilians now have everything to play for as they return to Tshwane for the second leg, and Mosimane is adamant that Sundowns should have enough to overcome the Libyans even without some of their stars.

"We have the team. We cannot be complaining of injuries, because football is a professional sport with injuries,” the 54-year-old told the media.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have been without Mosimane, who has been in Morocco completing his Caf Pro Licence.

Mosimane’s absence meant that his technical team headed by Manqoba Mngqithi would take charge of the first team's preparations before the former Bafana Bafana coach returns ahead of the game.

Nonetheless, the former Caf Champions League winning coach has revealed his delight with the progress of some of his forwards.

Sundowns have struggled of late in front of goal with Mosimane suggesting that they would look to bolster their squad with the addition of another striker.

"I am happy with Phaka [Mahlamabi], which is good,” Mosimane added.

Article continues below

"He is coming up, and JB [Jeremy Brockie] is doing well and he is helping him," he concluded.

Sundowns second leg clash with Ahli Benghazi is scheduled for Saturday afternoon.