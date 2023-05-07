Pitso Mosimane hailed by Al Ahly legend Aboutrika - 'He is one of the greatest'

Egyptian football great Mohamed Aboutrika has given Pitso Mosimane a rating among coaches to take charge of Al Ahly.

Mosimane coached Al Ahly from 2020 to 2022

It was a stint decorated with several trophies

Al Ahly great Aboutrika rates him

WHAT HAPPENED? Mosimane was Al Ahly coach between October 2020 and June 2022 and enjoyed a trophy-laden spell in Cairo. He guided Al Ahly to two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups and they twice earned bronze at the Fifa Club World Cup.

Despite this success, Al Ahly legends have remained divided in opinion about Mosimane’s exploits. Aboutrika has joined in by giving flowers to the South African coach.

WHAT ABOUTRIKA SAID: “The culture of the fans of big clubs always demands more championships, Aboutrika told beIN Sports as per Kingfut.

“We [Egypt's Al Ahly] won the Super Cup yesterday and the fans are already demanding to win the CAF Champions League and then the Premier League titles. Second place is considered a failure by the club.

“Pitso Mosimane is one of the greatest coaches in the history of Al Ahly due to winning titles during the period in which he was present, and the numbers prove that. In the big matches, we used to be confident as Al Ahly fans, because we know what he is capable of doing.”

WHAT MOSIMANE SAID: "I am humbled by Legend Aboutrika’s inspiring words. I will keep working hard," responded Mosimane.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mosimane continues to show his mettle in Saudi Arabia, where he is in charge of Al Ahli. He has already guided Al Ahli to promotion back to the Saudi Pro League after spending this season in Division 1.

Having gained automatic promotion back to the top-flight league with four games remaining, Al Ahli are now pushing to finish the season on top of the log. It would be a prestigious achievement if Mosimane helps his team to end the term at the summit.

Another huge task awaits the ex-Mamelodi Sundowns tactician in the Pro League next season. Al Ahli are traditional giants in Saudi Arabia with nine titles dating back to 1963, and Mosimane would be tasked to maintain that title-winning tradition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MOSIMANE? The former Bafana Bafana coach is now preparing his Al Ahli to host Al Arabi in a league match on Tuesday.