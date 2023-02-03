- Mosimane's first loss in Saudi Arabia
- Frustrated with outcome
- Tied at the top of the table
WHAT HAPPENED: The celebrated South African coach could not hide his frustration after his team suffered a 4-1 loss against Al Akhdoud in a Saudi Arabian second-tier match played on Thursday night.
It was the first time Mosimane lost a game since taking over as Al Ahli coach. The experienced tactician apologised to the fans and promised to continue working towards their goal of earning promotion.
WHAT HE SAID: "We got humbled tonight. Unacceptable scoreline especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long, sorry," the 58-year-old said.
"Thanks for your support... We will keep fighting like the fighters! Stay strong also, you still have a long way to go. No shortcuts, endurance is key in any field."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat saw Al Ahli drop to third position on the table after 19 matches.
Four teams, Al Akhdoud, Al Hazem, Al-Faisaly, and Mosimane's team are on the same number of points but are separated by goal difference.
WHAT NEXT: Mosimane and his charges will be aiming at bouncing back when they play seventh-placed Al Kholood in their next game.