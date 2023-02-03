Pitso Mosimane was furious after Al Ahli lost to league leaders Al Akhdoud and took the opportunity to apologise to the club's fans.

Mosimane's first loss in Saudi Arabia

Frustrated with outcome

Tied at the top of the table

WHAT HAPPENED: The celebrated South African coach could not hide his frustration after his team suffered a 4-1 loss against Al Akhdoud in a Saudi Arabian second-tier match played on Thursday night.

It was the first time Mosimane lost a game since taking over as Al Ahli coach. The experienced tactician apologised to the fans and promised to continue working towards their goal of earning promotion.

WHAT HE SAID: "We got humbled tonight. Unacceptable scoreline especially in front of our fans. No excuses, only apologies. Anyway, the race is still long, sorry," the 58-year-old said.

"Thanks for your support... We will keep fighting like the fighters! Stay strong also, you still have a long way to go. No shortcuts, endurance is key in any field."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat saw Al Ahli drop to third position on the table after 19 matches.

Four teams, Al Akhdoud, Al Hazem, Al-Faisaly, and Mosimane's team are on the same number of points but are separated by goal difference.

WHAT NEXT: Mosimane and his charges will be aiming at bouncing back when they play seventh-placed Al Kholood in their next game.