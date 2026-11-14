Pitso Mosimane fumes over question on his decision to bench Mbekezeli Mbokazi: 'Now you choose who must play'

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The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss launched a scathing attack on a reporter in his post-match duties following South Africa’s frustrating 2-2 draw against Kenya, lashing out at suggestions that his team selection cost them a victory. The Bafana head coach was left particularly irritated when pressed on why he chose to leave Mbekezeli Mbokazi on the bench for the AFCON qualifying clash.

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Pressure mounts after stalemate with Kenya

South Africa’s journey toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations hit a significant speed bump on Friday as they were held to a 2-2 draw by a resilient Kenyan side.

Tactically, Mosimane opted to maintain consistency in his defensive line by starting Olwethu Makhanya and Ime Okon as his preferred centre-back pairing.

The decision to exclude the experienced Mbokazi became a flashpoint during the post-match press conference. Mosimane has never been a coach to shy away from confrontation, and he clearly felt the line of questioning was an attempt to undermine his authority and tactical planning.

Mosimane defends his defensive selections

When specifically asked why Mbokazi was not utilised to help see out the game or shore up the backline, Mosimane’s frustration boiled over. He rejected the notion that one player's absence was the deciding factor in the scoreline, pointing instead to his side’s failure to convert their own opportunities at the other end of the pitch. For the Bafana boss, the critique felt like an overstep from the local media corps.

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“Ahh come on guys, you can’t go there,” he replied when challenged on the selection. “Come on, you don’t want me to lose respect for you. You can’t go there. Now you choose who must play. So we lost because of that, or we lost because we missed many chances, come on. You can do better than what you’re saying, right? It’s the right time to ask, by the way; you are right…” he said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

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Next matches KEN Africa Cup of Nations Qualification 11:00 RSA

The veteran manager’s response highlighted a deep-seated annoyance with what he perceived as armchair coaching. By highlighting the missed chances, Mosimane shifted the blame from his defensive structure to the team's overall execution. He remained adamant that the players on the field were capable of securing the win and that the rotation of the squad is a matter for the coaching staff alone rather than public debate.

Focus shifts to AFCON qualification race

The draw leaves South Africa with work to do in their remaining fixtures as they look to secure their spot at the 2027 tournament.

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McCarthy, on the other hand, will be the happier of the two managers after seeing his side fight back late on. The tactical battle between the two South African coaching icons lived up to the billing, even if the post-match fireworks were reserved for the media room.

With the qualifying campaign reaching a critical juncture, Bafana cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to avoid a tense finish to the group stage. The internal belief within the camp will be tested as they navigate the fallout from this result. Mosimane's fierce protection of his players and his methods suggest he is ready to fight for his vision as the stakes continue to rise across the continent.